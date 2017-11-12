Mooney welcomes back Haas & an experienced group

2017-18 Mooney Boys’ Basketball Preview
Head Coach: Carey Palermo
Record: 7-15
The Good News
Coach Carey Palermo may have lost his top scoring option at the end of January (Pete Haas) but his team would show the area that the remaining group was up to the challenge as they took the #2 seed Ursuline Irish to the limit in the Division II Boardman Sectional Final (lost by 2 – 39-37). “We’re returning five players who started most of last season,” indicates Palermo. “Including five of top seven leading scorers. A major strength for us will be our overall experience and depth.” Mooney finished 4-6 in games decided by 9-points or less.
The team should have back a large contingent of experienced players led by seniors Jordan Stanford and Vince Gentile. Stanford averaged 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and was able to sink 32.6% of his three-point attempts (14-43). Gentile will also be back in the fold after tallying 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while leading the team in shooting from the floor (42.7%). A trio of juniors will make their return to the hardwood – Pete Haas (13.9 ppg), Anthony Fire (5.8 ppg), and Terrell Brown (3.4 ppg). Haas shot a team-leading 83.9% from the foul line (52-62) while also hitting on 35.6% of his three-pointers (31-87). Fire led the Cardinals in rebounding (5.0) while Brown finished second in assists with 1.6 per game. Mooney has a large group of newcomers including senior Jacob Simon, juniors Luke Fulton (1.6 ppg), Johnny Murphy, Mark Phillips, sophomores Nick Billiris, Matt Brennan, Dev Jenkins, Sonny Rodriguez, and a pair of freshmen Brandon Mikos and Michael Pelini.
2017-18 Unofficial Schedule
Dec. 5 – at Valley Christian, 7:30
Dec. 8 – Lake Catholic, 7:30
Dec. 12 – at North Royalton, 7:30
Dec. 15 – Canton Central Catholic, 7:30
Dec. 19 – South Range, 7:30
Dec. 30 at Lake Center Christian, 7:30
Jan. 5 – at Ursuline, 7
Jan. 9 – Warren JFK, 7:30
Jan. 12 – at Harding, 7:30
Jan. 13 – Valley Christian, 7:30
Jan. 16 – at LaBrae, 7
Jan. 19 – at Steubenville, 7:30
Jan. 23 – Shaw, 7:30
Jan. 27 – at Bristol, 7:30
Jan. 30 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30
Feb. 2 – Ursuline, 7:30
Feb. 9 – Boardman, 7:30
Feb. 13 – at South Range, 7:30
Feb. 16 – at Fitch, 7:30
Feb. 20 – Coventry, 7:30
Challenges
The Cardinals had compiled three straight seasons of at least 14-wins before last year’s 7-win campaign. Scoring was a problem a year ago as they were only able to manage 60-points or more just once. Mooney will look to replace two key pieces from last winter in Pat Pelini and Alex Wollet who graduated. Pelini scored 9.6 points as he shot 68.0% from the line (17-25). He also handed out 1.5 assists. Wollet led the team in assists (3.0) while scoring 3.1 points and pulling down 2 caroms per game.
Last 10 Years
Overall Winning Percentage: 52.2% (117-107)
Playoff Record: 14-10
Sectional Championships: 5 (2009, 10, 11, 13, 14)
District Championships: 1 (2013)
2016-17 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 44.0
Scoring Defense: 54.8
Rebounding: 25.0
Field Goal Percentage: 36.1%
Three-Point Percentage: 30.1%
Free Throw Percentage: 65.5%
Turnovers: 16.5
2016-17 Results
Ursuline 39 Cardinals 37*
Coventry 67 Cardinals 43
Cardinals 47 Boardman 45
Cardinals 42 Fitch 40
#7 South Range 65 Cardinals 43
Cardinals 40 Valley Christian 27
Ursuline 80 Cardinals 52
Canton Central 53 Cardinals 46
Cardinals 51 Steubenville Central 42
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 69 Cardinals 33
#2 LaBrae 66 Cardinals 41
Maple Heights 57 Cardinals 50
Boardman 62 Cardinals 45
Ursuline 40 Cardinals 25
Warren JFK 78 Cardinals 75
Cardinals 59 Lake Center Christian 46
Lake Catholic 66 Cardinals 57
Benedictine 83 Cardinals 35
Canton South 43 Cardinals 42
Cardinals 50 Girard 49
Cardinals 58 Valley Christian 42
*-Playoff
AP Rankings (Last 10 years)
Last Top 10 ranking: D3 #6 on Jan. 10, 2011
Rankings Since Jan. 2008: 1
Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. 7 South Range, 65-43, loss on Feb. 14, 2017
Record vs. Top 10 teams since Feb. 2009: 1-9
Key Number
The Cardinals suffered through their first losing season since 2011-12 (10-11) last year (7-15).