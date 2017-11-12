Paul S. Buchanan Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Paul S. Buchanan, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday morning, November 12, 2017 in Hospitality Care Center, where he was a resident for the past six years. He was 52.

Paul was born January 1, 1965 in Sharon, a son of Joseph E. and Pearl L. (Gilliland) Buchanan.

He was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of Sharon High School.

Paul was employed by ARC of Mercer County-MCAR until 2011.

He loved bowling and participating in the MCAR Special Olympics. He was also an avid sports fan, particularly for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.

Paul was known for his quiet and kind personality and was blessed to have enjoyed a loving family and many special friends.

Surviving is a sister, Joan Zaremba and her husband, Ronald, Hubbard, Ohio; a brother, David J. Buchanan and his wife, Nancy, Hermitage; a niece, Kimmy and nephews, Eric and David.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Karen Sue Buchanan.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First Assembly of God, 1455 N. Keel Ridge Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday, November 14 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14 in the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Martin, pastor of First Assembly of God, Hermitage, officiating.

Interment will be held at Millbank Cemetery, Fredonia.