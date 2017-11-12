Robert J. “Bob” Elder Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Robert J. “Bob” Elder, 77, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017 at his residence.

He was born September 18, 1940, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert and Gizella Elder.

He was a 1958 graduate of Coraopolis High School.

Bob retired from the GM Assembly Plant in Lordstown in the maintenance department after 33 years.

He was a member of St. John Paul II Parish.

He was a member Warren Moose Lodge and a member and past President of the Slovak Club.

He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and was avid sports fan; especially watching his sons’ football team Avon High School and JFK Baseball team. Bob was also a basketball referee for many years and also had coached and managed Burbank Little League Baseball Teams.

He is survived by his wife, Ella M. “Penny” Elder whom he married April 28, 1962; three children, Robert W. Elder of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, Thomas A. (Karen) Elder of Warren and Michael J. (Arianna) Elder of Avon, Ohio; five grandchildren, Gregory, Cory, Brock, Bailee and Blake; two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Alaina and a brother, Richard (Sylvia) Elder of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald Elder.

Family and friends may call Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Friday, November 17 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A funeral service will be held Friday November 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Lody Officiating.

Burial will be in all Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bob’s name to the JFK Baseball Team c/o of Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Funeral Home, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Elder family.

