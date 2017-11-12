Robert J. Tomko Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Robert J. Tomko, 83, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at his home in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Robert was born on September 3, 1934, to John and Ann (Michalochik) Tomko in Oneida, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharon High School class of 1953 and also attended Youngstown State University.

He was a veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps.

Robert worked as a welder for Chevron and previously for GATX. On May 31, 1958 he married the late, Ann (Maciejewski) Tomko, whom passed away April 4, 2015.

He was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Hermitage.

Robert was also a member of Reynolds VFW Post 7599 and a 50-year member of the Clark Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Police, where he served as recording secretary and was active as a cook for their Game Dinner. He served as committeeman for General American, 21 years, recording secretary Steelworkers Union 2318, councilman for the Borough of Clark 26 years and Democrat Committeeman, Borough of Clark Planning Commission, Mercer County Narcotics Board, the Russian Club lifetime member and the National Rifle Association.

Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and gardening. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan.

Robert is survived by his son, Daniel (Brenda) Tomko of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Victoria Tomko; grandson, Aaron Tomko; sister, Helene Bilkey of Florida; two brothers, Joseph (Nancy) Tomko of Bristolville, Ohio and Ed (Mary Lou) Tomko of Tomah, Wisconsin; and brother in law, Dick Bilkey of Florida.

He was preceded in death by father, John Tomko; mother, Ann Tomko; wife, Ann Tomko; son, Robert Tomko; sister, Margaret Combine; brothers, Jim and John Tomko and brother-in-law, John Combine.

Friends may call Wednesday, November 15 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home, 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A panachida prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 16 in the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home.

Funeral Divine Liturgy will be held on Thursday, November 16 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church Hermitage, Pennsylvania, with Father Kevin Marks, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. Full military honors will be offered by the VFW.

Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church 2230 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148 in memory of Robert.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 14 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.