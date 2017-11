CAMPBELL, Ohio – Ronald S. Welther, Sr., 46, passed away on Sunday morning, November 12, 2017 at Hospice House.

He was born on December 11, 1970 in Salem, Ohio, a son of Glenn and Ruth Agee Welther.

Ronald married his wife, Brandy Mollenkopf Welther, on July 1, 2016.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Funeral arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.