Storm Team 27: Another cold morning



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Skies will be cloudy to wrap up the weekend. The chance for a few rain showers will return late day. The risk for rain and wintry mix will continue overnight into early Monday morning. The risk for showers will end early on Monday.

Temperatures will slowly trend warmer through the week.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for late day shower. (30%)

High: 44

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain with wintry mix (60%)

Low: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers early. (30%)

High: 45

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 46 Low 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for late day showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 32

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 36

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain and snow showers. (40% PM)

High: 51 Low: 31

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 35