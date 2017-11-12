Wine tasting in Boardman helps kids with ill family members

The Piggyback Foundation of Youngstown provides for kids and families that have a seriously ill family member

By Published:
More than 60 people came to Magic Tree in Boardman Sunday afternoon to support The Piggyback Foundation of Youngstown.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People came out to Magic Tree in Boardman Sunday afternoon to support The Piggyback Foundation of Youngstown.

The organization provides for kids and families that have a seriously ill family member.

They provide kids tutors, extra-curricular activities and fun outings for the entire family.

Sunday’s beer, wine and cider tasting helped them raise money to buy their families gifts for the holiday season.

“As a parent or a sibling, a lot of other things revolve around your health,” said Janelle Nagy of Piggyback Foundation. “And keeping you well in other ways and keeping the quality of life for the entire family while they battle it together.”

All of the money raised from the raffles and gift baskets will buy gift cards for the kids.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s