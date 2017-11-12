Youngstown pastor says goodbye to church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A community leader and pastor in Youngstown said goodbye to his home city Sunday.

Pastor Al Yanno of Metro Assembly of God on South Avenue is headed to Columbus. He led his last service on Sunday.

Yanno and his wife hope to duplicate their accomplishments in Youngstown in several other urban areas.

The Georgetown held an honorary dinner for Yanno Sunday evening.

He was born and raised in Youngstown and is well known for his revitalization efforts on South Avenue.

“We’ve raised up our church with the philosophy that we are here to make a difference in the community,” Yanno said. “The community should be different because our church is here.”