Alyce R. Littell Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Alyce R. Littell, 83, of Warren, passed away peacefully Monday, November 13, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 21, 1934 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William James and Edna Clara (McElwee) Milliron and had lived in Ohio for over 65 years.

A graduate of Apollo, Pennsylvania High School, Alyce had owned a vending machine business.

A former member of the Moose Lodge, she enjoyed watching her outside cats and, most of all, her family.

She is sadly missed by her daughter, Claudia Littell of Warren, with whom she made her home and two sisters, Freida Benes of Dublin, California and Helen McKinney of Bristol, Virginia.

She was also a loving aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt to many who miss her dearly.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Burl Musser, who passed away in 1991; a sister, Jean McCracken and three brothers: William, James and Donald Milliron.

Per her request, cremation is taking place.

There are no services or calling hours.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

