Austintown police investigating 2-year-old boy’s suspected overdose

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are investigating a young child’s suspected accidental overdose.

At 1:50 p.m. Friday, an officer was sent to Mercy Health — Austintown Medical Center, where parents took their 2-year-old boy. They told the medical staff that they believed he ingested a Suboxone tablet, which the boy’s father said he found in his work vehicle that is used by several of his employees.

Two doses of naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, were given to the child, according to a police report.

The boy’s father was questioned by police. He told an officer that he found a pill in his truck and took it into his house to identify it. He said he believed the child put it into his mouth because it was wet, the police report stated.

A doctor at the hospital said he was informed by the boy’s parents that the boy had vomited up what appeared to be chewed up cigarettes. The doctor said when asking where the vomit was, the parents said they washed it down the sink.

The doctor said the parents were also trying to stop other medical treatment that was recommended.

Police contacted Children Services, and medical treatment for the boy was ordered. He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron for further treatment.

Police are investigating, and no charges have been filed yet. Blood and urine samples from the child were sent for further testing.