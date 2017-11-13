Bertram C. Rogers, Jr. Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Bertram C. Rogers, Jr. of Sharpsville, passed away at 9:41 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2017 in his residence. He was 95.

Mr. Rogers was born August 12, 1922 in Pittsburgh, a son of Bertram C. and Marcella Halter Rogers, Sr.

He was a 1940 graduate of Etna High School, Etna, Pennsylvania and served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Bertram served in the European Theatre with the 691st Tank Destroyer Battalion where he attained the rank of Corporal. He earned a Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal, American Theatre Medal, European African Service Medal with 5 Bronze Stars and the WW II Victory Medal.

Bertram retired in 1985 from the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. where he was a coil winder for 44 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

Bertram was also a member of the Hickory VFW post# 6166, Hermitage, Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks, Lodge # 103 and the American Legion post #299, both in Sharon.

Bertram is survived by a daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Janicki and her husband, Joseph, Wexford; three sons, Michael Nolan and his wife, Alicia, Irvine, California, John Nolan and his wife, Linda, Mercer and Patrick Nolan and his wife, Kelly, North Hills, Pennsylvania; a sister, Dolores Roscoe, Sharpsville; a brother, Howard C. Rogers and his wife, Rebecca, Hermitage; five grandchildren, Emil Nolan, Kaelin (Jeff) Mills, Carley (Jonathan) Carbone, Cristina Nolan and Jeremy Janicki and three great-grandchildren, Ryan Nolan, Jaxton Mills and Kaden McQuiston.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, the former Katherine E. Malia, whom he married on May 24, 1952 and his second wife, the former Patricia A. Biringer Nolan, whom he married on December 14, 1996.

The family suggest memorial contributions may be made St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 16 in St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.