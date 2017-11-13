Boardman residents, businesses cleaning up after last week’s storm

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been one week since the people of Boardman woke up to the aftermath of severe storms.

One of the businesses hit the hardest was Sweeney Buick GMC.

If you walked into Sweeney’s building on Monday, however, you wouldn’t know it.

The business opened back up Saturday but was able to continue service work all last week. That’s because miraculously, its Chevrolet building across the street wasn’t even touched.

“We’re fortunate to have an awful lot of great customers, and we want to make sure that they know that we’re not going to disrupt their lives because of this,” said Dealership President Doug Sweeney. “We have service all under one roof for them, and that will be great, and of course, the sales are, as always.”

Sweeney said more than half of the roof is destroyed, and those repairs will take months. First, they have to remove the debris and then they’ll begin rebuilding.

Elsewhere in the township, homeowners on Shorehaven Drive are also cleaning up.

The storm destroyed Jeremy Caughey’s roof, shed and part of the back of his house.

He said the toughest part is over, however.

“I’ll be glad when everything’s done,” he said, as far as cleanup.

Caughey said his neighbors have even more repairs. One tree fell through their living room while they were in it, and they had to kick their way out.

The National Weather Service has attributed Boardman’s storm damage to heavy straight-line winds.