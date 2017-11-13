David A. “Dave” Quarterson Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – David A. “Dave” Quarterson passed away Monday, November 13 in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Dave was born August 13, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a coil winder at Westinghouse; part owner of Mercer Raceway; owner and operator of a semi truck and drove for Eazor Express.

In his spare time he enjoyed making custom fishing rods.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 17 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

A Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.

Memorial donations may be made in Dave’s name to the American Heart Association or St. Jude’s.

