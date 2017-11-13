DeWine: Western Union scam victims can get money back

All completed forms must be submitted to the settlement administrator no later than February 12th, 2018

By Published:
Hands holding money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – If you were scammed through a payment made through Western Union in the last 13 years, you can now make a claim and get your money back.

Ohio State Attorney Mike DeWine made the announcement Monday.

The money transfer service will pay $586 million in restitution to fraud victims.

This is in an attempt to settle allegations made by federal authorities — including those across Ohio — that Western Union knew its network was being used to commit crimes and failed to do enough about it.

DeWine says it’s not very often scam victims have a chance to recover some of their money. So he wants Ohioans to know about this opportunity.

“They can call the attorney generals office and we can make sure they get a form,” DeWine said. “Or they can contact Western Union.”

DeWine says all completed forms must be submitted to the settlement administrator no later than February 12th, 2018.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s