Donald Virgil Barker Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – A truly great man has left this Earth at 1:40 a.m. on Monday, November 13, 2017. Donald Virgil Barker drew his last breath surrounded by his devoted wife of 57 years, his children and many grandchildren.

Donald V. Barker was born on September 27, 1922 to Vidia Clay Barker and Virgil Barker in Portsmouth, Ohio.

He worked hard to graduate high school early and by the tender age of 17, was enlisted in the Army Air Corps.

Shortly thereafter, he became a member of the United States Air Force, proudly serving during both World War II and the Korean War. Donald was trained as a Communications Specialist, Air Traffic Controller and Pilot and was stationed in various locations worldwide including the U.S. Virgin Islands.

After leaving the Service, Donald met the love of his life at Stambaugh Thompson’s Hardware Store in Youngstown, in 1957.

He married Mary G. Mastrovaselis on June 19, 1960 in Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church where he was a member.

Donald made his home in Campbell, where his wife Mary was a lifelong resident. He worked over 25 years at General Fireproofing Inc. in Youngstown until the plant closing in 1989.

In his retirement, he busied himself doting on his loving wife who always referred to him as “Precious”. He had many passions and hobbies including mentoring in the Boy Scouts, archery, tennis, photography and biking. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and 20/9 Ham Radio Club.

Donald had the mind of an inventor and was always learning, reading and figuring out how to improve or fix things.

Donald had a quiet strength and embodied everything it meant to be a part of “The Greatest Generation”. He was a devoted patriot, husband, father, papou and uncle who had a smile or joke for everyone he met. He was a genuinely kind and spiritual man all the way down to his core and would remind his children in tough times that they are made from “good stuff”. He also gave the best hugs.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his adoring wife of 57 years, Mary G. Barker; son, Donald Ray Barker; daughters, Calliope (John Scott) Fakner, Dr. Vida Zoe (Paul) Choucalas PhD., Dr. Themelina Barker Gaetano M.D. and Georgia Dee Barker Esq.; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Donald’s family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends Thursday, November 16, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A prayer service will be conducted by Fr. Steve Denas at 5:30 p.m.

Friends may also call on Friday, November 17, 30 minutes prior to the 10:00 a.m. funeral services, which will be held at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Given that Veteran’s causes were always close to Donald’s heart, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans, Homes for Heroes or just thank a veteran for their service when you get the opportunity.

