Donna Jean VanSickle Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Donna Jean VanSickle, 76, of 339 E. Jamestown Rd., Greenville, West Salem Township, Pennsylvania, formerly of 9 Penn Ave., Greenville, passed away at 12:34 p.m. on Monday, November 13, 2017 at St. Paul’s in Greenville.

She was born in Crawford County, Pennsylvania on January 25, 1941 to the late, Archie F and Natalie (Natcher) Consla.

Donna was very active in the Jamestown United Methodist Church, Jamestown, Pennsylvania, where she taught Bible school part time and vacation Bible school in the summer.

She was a 1959 Pymatuning Joint High School graduate, Jamestown, Pennsylvania and spent most of her life as a homemaker.

Donna loved baking and was very good at it. She also enjoyed playing cards, whether it was with the ladies of the Greenville House on Penn Avenue or on the computer. She loved her children and grandchildren very much and they will truly miss her.

Donna is survived by four children, David E. VanSickle and his wife, Marty, of Greenville, Susan McConnell and her husband, Floyd, of Fredonia, Brad S. VanSickle and his wife, Diana, of Greenville and Christal Jablonski of Jamestown; two brothers-in-law, Ray Nelson and Donald Heffern, both of Fort Myers, Florida as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Carol Nelson, Karen Heffern and infant sister, Joni Consla.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service with committal prayers will be held at the funeral home following the visitation at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15 with Pastor Bill Kirker, Director of Spiritual Services of St. Paul’s in Greenville, officiating.

Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Harmonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.