Elisa Ann Lauffer Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania – Elisa Ann Lauffer, 75, of 745 Greenville Road, Mercer, (Coolspring Township), Pennsylvania, formerly of 26 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away at 4:10 p.m. on Monday, November 13, 2017 at Avalon Springs Place in Mercer.

She was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on January 5, 1942 to the late, Clarence A. and Genevieve (Peebles) Lauffer.

Elisa is survived her nephew, Dennis Osborne of Greenville, who was raised with her as her sibling since the 1950’s and many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Natalie J. (Lauffer) Webber and Rita M. (Lauffer) Osborne-Swogger.

A funeral service with committal prayers will be held at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017, with Rev. Stacie Pitts of Sharon Regional Hospice in Hermitage, officiating. There will be no calling hours at the request of the family.

Burial will be held at Rocky Glen Cemetery, Adamsville, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to Special Olympics PA – Mercer County, 3386 E. State Street, PO Box 1482, Hermitage, PA 16148 and/or Sharon Regional Health System Hospice and Palliative Care, 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148.

