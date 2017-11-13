Girard crime activity: Man suspected of using drugs before crash, police say

Saturday, Nov. 4

11:35 a.m. – 1200 block of S. State St., Nicholas Clark, charged with criminal trespass and theft; Ryan Meadows, charged with non-compliance and insecure load. Police said Clark took a refrigerator that was going to be scrapped from a truck at Dave’s Appliance and Repair. Police said they found the men in a truck loaded with scrap and other debris.

5:42 p.m. – Robinwood Ave. and Trumbull Blvd. SE, Franky Munoz, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman said her boyfriend began calling her names and hit her several times in the head. She said he then drove her to a car wash, where he demanded she clean the car. The woman said he kept hitting her while she held their child. She said she managed to get away when he turned around and she ran to a trailer park nearby, where she called police. Munoz was arrested in Weathersfield.

Monday, Nov. 6

2:59 a.m. – 100 block of Broadway Ave., a man reported his clothes had been stolen from a dryer at Laundry Baskets, Inc. He believed they were taken between 2 and 3 a.m., after he left the laundromat.

3:58 a.m. – 300 block of Ohio Ave., police responded to a fight in which a pocket knife was reportedly pulled on someone. Police said those involved declined medical treatment. They were told to consult a prosecutor regarding charges.

4:57 p.m. – 100 block of S. Elruth Ct., a woman said a purse she kept in her living room was stolen from her house. She believed an acquaintance stole it but she couldn’t provide officers with a name of who, specifically, it may have been.

6:19 p.m – 1100 block of Woodlawn Ave., a woman said $700 was stolen from her bank account after she responded to a man who sent her a text message, identifying himself as a loan agent. She said she gave the man her bank account information, believing she was filling out a loan application.

Thursday, Nov. 9

2:30 p.m. – 100 block of Churchill Rd., a woman reported a man in a dark-colored SUV watching her and taking pictures of her and her car while she was at Dollar General that afternoon. She said the previous day, another man came to her house, saying he was with the school district and wanted to know if she and her son were living there. The woman said her child is homeschooled. She said another man also came to the house, asking about an older woman and saying he was with a home health care company but couldn’t find the address on his paperwork. The woman believed the men were suspicious and she wanted a special watch for her home.

6:07 p.m. – 500 block of Park Ave., a woman told police she believed she was being followed by a man in a black Chevy Cruze. She said he pulled up to her while she was walking on Highland Ave. near Churchill Rd. and asked if she was okay. She said she later saw the car go down the street and come back again. A police report didn’t provide a detailed description of the man, only stating he was wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Saturday, Nov. 11

5:02 p.m. – Churchill Rd. and N. State St., Jonathan Ryan Smith, arrested and charged with driving under the influence, left of center, and driving under suspension. Police responded to reports of a van driving recklessly in the area and found Smith had been involved in a crash and was passed out behind the wheel, according to a report. Officers said they found a syringe and suspected heroin residue in the van. They revived Smith with naloxone and he was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he walked out without receiving treatment. Further charges may be pending.

7:02 p.m. – 100 block of Hazel St., Anthony Kornegay, arrested and charged with felony domestic violence and resisting arrest. A family member of Kornegay accused him of trying to hit her with a TV while trashing the house and threatening to kill her. Kornegay accused the woman of stealing Xanax and marijuana from his room while he was in the hospital, according to a police report.

Sunday, Nov. 12

7:37 p.m. – 100 block of N. State St., officers responded to Farmers National Bank, where a caller reported finding numerous printed receipts near an ATM and black tape placed over the camera lens. Police said at least four of the receipts belonged to the same account while others were made from different accounts within minutes of each other. Police said there are no known victims of potential debit card fraud but officers are investigating.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: