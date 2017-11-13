Ira Clifford Boyer Obituary

FOMBELL, Pennsylvania – Ira Clifford Boyer, 71, of Fombell, (Franklin Township) passed away peacefully at his home on Monday morning, November 13, 2017.

He was born in Ellwood City on December 31, 1945 to the late Ira W. Boyer and the late Mary Daufen Boyer.

Cliff was a graduate of Riverside High School, class of 1964.

He then volunteered for service in the U.S. Army, serving as a sergeant for more than one tour in Vietnam, where he drove supply trucks in battle areas.

Upon his return, Cliff worked for many years as maintenance superintendent at the Ellwood City Forge Company (now Ellwood Group) and later as an independent owner-operator truck driver, then for McClymonds Supply and Transit.

He is survived by his two children, Clifford J. Boyer at home and Tracy Boyer Crespo of Franklin Township and by his ex-wife, Carol A. Hinkle Boyer. Three grandchildren survive, Chelsey Marie Crespo, Dakota James Crespo and Chase William Smith; also survived by one sister, Mary Jane (and Wilbur) Boots and Clara (and Paul) Carder, all of Fombell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, John W. Boyer and by five brothers and sisters in infancy.

Friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 16 in the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City.

Services will be conducted on Thursday, November 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Sean Brubaker, pastor of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City, officiating.

Burial will be in Zelienople Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be directed to the family.

Full military rites will be observed by the Veterans Honor Guard at the funeral home.

