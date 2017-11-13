Lakeview’s Rogers topped AAC White with his 18 TDs & 3 INTs

2017 All-American Conference – White Tier Leaderboard
Standings
x-Lakeview – 6-0 (9-2)
Poland – 5-1 (8-3)
Struthers – 4-2 (7-4)
Hubbard – 3-3 (5-5)
Niles – 2-4 (2-8)
Jefferson – 1-5 (1-9)
Edgewood – 0-6 (2-8)
Team Statistics
Need Poland
Scoring Offense
Poland – 33.8
Lakeview – 30.6
Hubbard – 25.0
Struthers – 23.5
Niles – 17.5
Jefferson – 12.6
Edgewood – 10.8
Scoring Defense
Poland – 12.4
Lakeview – 13.5
Hubbard – 15.5
Struthers – 18.1
Niles – 32.0
Edgewood – 36.8
Jefferson – 39.0
Total Offense
Hubbard – 333.4
Lakeview – 329.5
Poland – 306.5
Struthers – 297.3
Niles – 296.3
Jefferson – 188.7
Edgewood – 185.9
Individual Statistics
Passing Yards
1.Zach Rogers (Lakeview) – 2016
2.Jordan Soda (Niles) – 1349
3.JD Hall (Struthers) – 1103
4.Davion Daniels (Hubbard) – 1017
5.Cole Kosco (Poland) – 895
Completion Percentage (min. 30 attempts)
1.Zach Rogers (Lakeview) – 60.5%
2.JD Hall (Struthers) – 56.4%
3.Davion Daniels (Hubbard) – 56.0%
4.Jordan Soda (Niles) – 52.0%
Touchdown Passes
1.Zach Rogers (Lakeview) – 16
2.Cole Kosco (Poland) – 10
3.Jordan Soda (Niles) – 9
4.Davion Daniels (Hubbard) – 8
4.JD Hall (Struthers) – 8
Rushing Yards
1.Robbie Savin (Niles) – 1135
2.Tyreq Moorer (Hubbard) – 1029
3.Dante Romano (Poland) – 945
4.Davion Daniels (Hubbard) – 829
5.Willie Mitchell (Struthers) – 791
Yards Per Carry Average (50 attempts)
1.Jonah Spencer (Poland) – 7.8
2.Robbie Savin (Niles) – 6.8
2.Dante Romano (Poland) – 6.8
4.Tyreq Moorer (Hubbard) – 6.5
4.Richard Bailey (Poland) – 6.5
6.Davion Daniels (Hubbard) – 6.0
7.Sam Jerman (Edgewood) – 5.8
8.Willie Mitchell (Struthers) – 5.6
9.Matt Lilja (Edgewood) – 5.5
9.Tony Crish (Lakeview) – 5.5
Touchdown Runs
1.Davion Daniels (Hubbard) – 15
2.Evan Adair (Lakeview) – 13
3.Dante Romano (Poland) – 12
4.Willie Mitchell (Struthers) – 11
5.Tyreq Moorer (Hubbard) – 10
5.Jonah Spencer (Poland) – 10
Receptions
1.Drew Munno (Lakeview) – 32
2.Trent Johnson (Niles) – 30
2.Michael Diaz (Poland) – 30
4.Ray Minniti III (Hubbard) – 29
5.Nick Adams (Struthers) – 24
Receiving Yards
1.Michael Diaz (Poland) – 539
2.Noah Olejnik (Lakeview) – 453
3.Drew Munno (Lakeview) – 452
4.Ray Minniti III (Hubbard) – 424
5.Nick Adams (Struthers) – 360
Touchdown Catches
1.Noah Olejnik (Lakeview) – 6
2.Michael Diaz (Poland) – 5
3.Connor Greenwood (Lakeview) – 4
Interceptions
1.Michael Diaz (Poland) – 7
2.Drew Munno (Lakeview) – 4
3.Jared Southern (Hubbard) – 3
3.Bill Orr (Poland) – 3
3.Brandon Barringer (Poland) – 3