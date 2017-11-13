Man reports being robbed during arranged sale at Liberty Walmart

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cortland man making an internet sale at the Walmart in Liberty was robbed at gunpoint and dropped off in Youngstown.

It happened Thursday at around 6:40 pm.

The victim told police that he was selling an Xbox One video game on Facebook. He arranged to meet a buyer from Campbell to make the sale.

He said he got into the other man’s car to make the exchange and started counting the cash when the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his ribcage. He said the suspect then demanded that he give him the money back.

The victim said the suspect drove out of the parking lot, telling him to delete the messages they sent back and forth, before letting him get out of the vehicle in Youngstown.

The victim told officers that he had his concealed carry permit and was armed during the ordeal, but he didn’t feel he could use it without being harmed himself.

A warrant for the suspect’s arrest has been issued, but he is not in the custody of police yet.