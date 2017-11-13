Mayor-elect wants diverse team, positive image for Youngstown

Jamael Tito Brown will begin his term as Youngstown mayor on January 1, 2018

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown Mayor-elect Jamael Tito Brown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been six days since Jamael Tito Brown won the election for Youngstown mayor. While it still hasn’t sunk in, he said he does have plans for the position he calls a “lifelong dream.”

Brown started his campaign in December of 2016, saying he had to put last year’s holiday season on hold. This year, he can celebrate as the mayor-elect of Youngstown — the city where he was born and raised.

Tuesday’s victory brought a lot of support — over 150 congratulatory text messages and 100 voicemails. Brown said he responded or listened to all of them.

Video: Tito Brown discusses plans as new mayor

He’s spent most of his life holding public positions, including Youngstown school board member, city councilman, and president of council.

Becoming mayor wasn’t the easiest path. Current Youngstown Mayor John McNally defeated Brown in the Democratic primary in 2013.

“We were 142 votes short,” Brown said.

That’s in the past now. Moving forward, Brown said he hopes to shed a positive light on the city across the state and country.

“I want D.C., I want Columbus, I want everywhere to say, ‘Let’s see what’s going on in Youngstown.'”

It’s been less than a week since Brown won the election and so far, he hasn’t made any decisions on his cabinet. He hopes to have it picked by Christmas.

Brown said he’s had conversations with the current administration, talking to McNally about starting a transition team.

“Everyone who wants to be a part of my administration, I’ll ask them to submit a resume. I’m gonna put together a transition team that will have some HR background, that will have some understanding of what the needs and expectations are,” he said.

Still, Brown already has a vision of what he wants his team to be.

“I want it diverse. I want it to look like this community but I want them to be talented and I want them to say, ‘You know what? We’re gonna pour our heart and soul out for the City of Youngstown,'” he said.

Brown will begin his term on January 1, 2018.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s