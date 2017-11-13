Red Cross warns of fire dangers from heating sources

Heating equipment fires are the second-leading cause of home fires

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With temperatures starting to dip, many people are turning up the heat inside of their homes.

Before you do that, however, the American Red Cross is reminding you of some safety tips:

  • First, give your heaters space. Keep your kids, pets and anything that’s burnable at least three feet away.
  • If you use a space heater, put it on a level floor that won’t burn, like ceramic floor instead of carpet.
  • Also, make sure you get your stoves, fireplaces and chimneys inspected each year by a professional.
  • Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended, and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.
  • Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
  • Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment fires are the second-leading cause of home fires (cooking is the first) and are responsible for 19 percent of home fire deaths.

You can learn more about fire safety by visiting redcross.org/wpahomefire or by downloading the free American Red Cross Emergency App from your devices’ app store.

