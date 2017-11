Storm Team 27: Rain tapering off

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Showers and a wintry mix during the morning commute. The chance for a few showers will linger into the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy and highs will be back to the middle 40s.

Temperatures will slowly trend warmer through the week with highs near 50 by Friday.

FORECAST

Today:Wintry mix possible early Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. (30%)

High: 45

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Low: 32

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for late day showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 31

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 37

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain showers. (40% PM)

High: 51 Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 33 Low: 29

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 39 Low: 28