Storm Team 27: Some drizzle overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Temperatures will cool into the low 30’s close to freezing through morning. The risk for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle will be possible. Patchy fog possible too.

Clouds will try to break a little into Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will push into the low 40’s. The next storm system will bring rain by late Wednesday with a showers mixing to a little snow by Thursday morning.

Another bigger storm is brewing for the weekend.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Small chance for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle. Patchy fog.

Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Isolated Drizzle/Freezing drizzle early morning.

High: 42

Tuesday night: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 30

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Late day showers. (70%)

High: 48

Thursday: Rain or snow showers possible early. (30%) Becoming partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 35

Friday: Partly sunny. Windy. Chance for late afternoon rain showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 29

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (70%)

High: 49(Falling) Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 33 Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 34 Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 35 Low: 28