Study ranks Youngstown among top 20 safest Ohio cities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown is among the top 20 of the safest cities to live in Ohio, according to a new study.

SafeHome looked at crime statistics in major cities around the state with a population of at least 42,000.

Youngstown is listed as the 17th safest city.

The study gave Youngstown a safety rating of 63 based on property and violent crimes.

Dublin, which is also in the top 10th percentile in the entire country, ranked number one. The city had a safety rating of 88, according to the study.

Columbus came in at 15 and Akron was 16th.

Cleveland didn’t make the list.

