MASSILLON, Ohio (WCMH) – Police in Massillon have confirmed a shooting at Affinity Medical Center on Monday afternoon.

According to WKYC, fire officials said two people were shot in the parking lot. The victims were taken inside for treatment.

All Massillon schools were under lockdown and busing has been suspended, WJW reported. That lockdown has since been lifted.

