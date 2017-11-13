Wayne Ross Harlan Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio – Wayne Harlan, 84, of Alliance passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017 at Canterbury Villa in Alliance.

Wayne was born in Alliance on February 15, 1933 the son of the late Frank and Pauline (Haines) Harlan.

He was and 1951 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School and the owner/operator of the Green Valley Dairy Farm and worked as a bus driver for Sebring and West Branch Local Schools for over 40 years retiring in 2005 from West Branch.

Wayne was a 70-year member of Mile Branch Grange.

He was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ where he served as past elder and deacon.

He enjoyed woodworking and bowling but most important was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patsy (Kinser) Harlan whom he married on April 1, 1971; his children, Jeen (Scott) Ptak of Essex Junction, Vermont, Kay (Allyn) Mansfield of Groveport, Ohio, Phillip (Pamela) Harlan of Salem and Trisha (David) Austin of Alliance; his stepchildren, Kimberly (David) Baum of Homeworth and Randy (Tami) Buehler of Fairlawn, Ohio; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Lynn (Mary) Harlan of Sebring and a sister-in-law, Heidi Harlan of California.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Harlan.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Scott Ptak officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, November 18 the hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Wayne’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

Friends may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.