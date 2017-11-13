Youngstown man pleads guilty to role in Masury man’s death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect accused in the shooting death of a Masury man whose body was found in a burning car in Youngstown accepted a plea deal on Monday.

Jury selection was set to begin Monday morning in the murder trial of Akeem Brown.

Brown was accused of killing Anthony Bianco.

Bianco’s body was found in a burning vehicle on Seifert Avenue in July.

Monday, Brown pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a gun specification and drug charges.

He was immediately sentenced to nine years in prison.

A co-defendant in the case, Destaney Phillips, is still facing an aggravated murder charge for her alleged part in the shooting death.