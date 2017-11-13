Youngstown PD: Officer did not use excessive force at Trump rally

After looking at video footage, the Youngstown Police Department determined the officer did nothing wrong

By Published: Updated:
Geoffrey Stoner excessive force complaint, Trump rally, Youngstown Police Department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown Police Department internal affairs investigation has found that a city officer did not use excessive force when arresting a protester at a rally for President Donald Trump in July.

Geoffrey Stoner, 25, was escorted out of the Covelli Centre rally. He held up a Russian flag in protest of the president and a Trump supporter ripped it out of his hand.

Stoner filed a complaint six days after the incident.

He alleged the officer came up to him and choked him. Besides claiming the officer used excessive force, Stoner also said the officer swore at him.

The officer said Stoner initially tried to elbow him in the groin and his reaction was to grab Stoner by the shirt. He denied choking or swearing at Stoner.

After looking at video footage, as well as interviewing eight different people, the department determined the officer did nothing wrong.

Investigators broke the video down frame by frame and said Stoner’s shirt can be seen under the officer’s hand.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s