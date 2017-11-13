Youngstown PD: Officer did not use excessive force at Trump rally

Related Coverage Police remove protesters from Trump rally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown Police Department internal affairs investigation has found that a city officer did not use excessive force when arresting a protester at a rally for President Donald Trump in July.

Geoffrey Stoner, 25, was escorted out of the Covelli Centre rally. He held up a Russian flag in protest of the president and a Trump supporter ripped it out of his hand.

Stoner filed a complaint six days after the incident.

He alleged the officer came up to him and choked him. Besides claiming the officer used excessive force, Stoner also said the officer swore at him.

The officer said Stoner initially tried to elbow him in the groin and his reaction was to grab Stoner by the shirt. He denied choking or swearing at Stoner.

After looking at video footage, as well as interviewing eight different people, the department determined the officer did nothing wrong.

Investigators broke the video down frame by frame and said Stoner’s shirt can be seen under the officer’s hand.

