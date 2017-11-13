YSU Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Molinari suspended

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Paul Molinari has been suspended for four games after committing a Level III NCAA violation.

A spokesman from the school’s athletic department confirms to WKBN that it is “a very low, self-reported” NCAA violation, and a self-imposed suspension.” The suspension began with 111-77 loss to Kent State in the season opener.

No other specific details were provided as to the nature of the NCAA violation.

Molinari is due back on the Penguins bench later this month.

YSU hosts Franciscan in the home opener Tuesday as part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader.