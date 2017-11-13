YSU Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Molinari suspended

A spokesman from the school's athletic department says it is "a very low, self-reported" NCAA violation, and a self-imposed suspension

By Published: Updated:
YSU Basketball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach Paul Molinari has been suspended for four games after committing a Level III NCAA violation.

A spokesman from the school’s athletic department confirms to WKBN that it is “a very low, self-reported” NCAA violation, and a self-imposed suspension.” The suspension began with 111-77 loss to Kent State in the season opener.

No other specific details were provided as to the nature of the NCAA violation.

Molinari is due back on the Penguins bench later this month.

YSU hosts Franciscan in the home opener Tuesday as part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s