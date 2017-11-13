Yvonne “Janine” Foos Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Yvonne “Janine” Foos, 80, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, November 13, 2017, surrounded by her family at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born December 17, 1936, in Coalton, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Thomas L. and Esta M. (Woods) Richardson.

On August 21, 1956, Janine married Delbert Foos, Jr. They shared 61 wonderful years of marriage.

In her younger years, she taught CCD classes.

Janine loved animals, especially her dog, Brody. She enjoyed making crafts and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Delbert Foos, Jr. of Warren, Ohio; children, Jay (Michele) Foos of Cape Coral, Florida, Rhonda J. Bee of Lakewood, Ohio, Kim (Jim) Babbitt of Newnan, Georgia, Perry (Mary Ann) Foos of Niles, Ohio, Tom (Vicki) Foos of Salem, Ohio and Marie Andrews of Warren, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Michael, whom she raised, Sarah, Justin, Ali, Chris, Elizabeth, Jay, Jr., Mia and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Janine was preceded in death by her son, Jack Allen Foos; sister, Patricia Chaney and grandson, Kyle.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.

