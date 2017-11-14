Brenda Sue Bennett Obituary

STREETSBORO, Ohio – Brenda Sue Bennett, age 68, of Streetsboro passed away peacefully into eternal life on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 11:50 a.m. at Anna Marie Nursing Home of a brief illness.

On November 19, 1948, in Lake City, Tennessee, Claude and Oma (Boling) McGill were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Brenda.

Brenda married the love of her life, Charles Roy Bennett on December 30, 1996 and they enjoyed 13 years of marriage together before he passed away on April 20, 2009.

Brenda had lived in Streetsboro since 2012 formerly of Red Creek, West Virginia. She enjoyed doing housekeeping work for the senior citizens in West Virginia.

Brenda was a member of the Full Gospel House of Prayer.

Memories of Brenda will be carried on by her loving family; her son, Hoyle (Christina) West, Jr. of Ravenna; her stepdaughters, Cindy Bennett, Shirley Plum and Ginger Bennett; her stepson, Charles (Chuck) Bennett of Streetsboro; her sister, Darlene Nestir of Cleveland; her brother, Roy Dwayne West of Cleveland and her three grandchildren, Hoyle West III, Cody West and Eleanor West.

Brenda is preceeded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister, Shirley Dotson.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, November 17, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

There will be a graveside service held at Flanagan Hill Cemetery in Redcreek, West Virginia on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to service time at the graveside from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.