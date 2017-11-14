Browns place linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve

CLEVELAND (AP) – Browns linebacker Jamie Collins has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Collins tore the MCL in his right knee while returning an interception in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. The 27-year-old former Pro Bowler is one of the Browns’ best players and they’ll have to try to get their first win without him.

Collins signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension with Cleveland during the offseason. However, he played in only six games this year, missing three games with a concussion before hurting his knee.

James Burgess will replace Collins in the starting lineup. Collins finished with 31 tackles, a forced fumble and a pick of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Collins is a captain and highly regarded by Cleveland’s players. Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer called him “an ultimate leader.”

