Child safety group releases list of top 10 worst toys to avoid this Christmas

(WKBN) – Just in time for holiday shopping, a national child safety group has released its list of nominees for the “10 Worst Toys of 2017.”

World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (WATCH) says many of the toys on its list are dangerous, saying they should be kept out of kids’ hands.

This year’s list focuses on toys available online, in catalogs and in stores that can lead to serious injury and even death:

Hallmark’s “Itty Bittys” Baby Stacking Toy Tolo Toys Limited’s Pull Along Pony Mattel’s Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword Kipp Brothers’ Hand Fidgetz Spinners Skyrocket Toys’ Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition Hasbro’s Nerf Zombie Strike Deadbolt Crossbow Brand 44’s Slackers Slackline Classic Series Kit Plan Toys and Plan Creations’ Oval Xylophone Razor USA LLC’s Jetts Heel Wheels Melissa & Doug’s Brianna Babydoll

WATCH warns parents to be vigilant when shopping for toys — just because a toy has a familiar brand name does not mean it’s automatically safe.

The group has found that toys with inconsistent and inadequate warnings, cautions and age recommendations — as well as other classic safety hazards like small parts or strings — continue to re-appear year after year.

This can be because toy companies often scramble to catch up with the latest trends, leading to poor manufacturing.

And even though some toys have been recalled in stores and known to have a bad track-record, they still make their way online.

For more information about the list of toys, read WATCH’s online press release and scroll through the PDFs provided.