CityScape honors those improving, taking pride in Youngstown

Apart from community projects, six homes were awarded as well -- three of which are on Youngstown's south side

By Published: Updated:
Firefighters memorial on Mahoning Avenue Bridge, Youngstown
Firefighters memorial on Mahoning Avenue Bridge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown has a lot of blight but there are also areas of the city where people have improved their properties. In recognition of their hard work, Youngstown CityScape held its 11th annual Beautification Awards.

There was applause Tuesday evening for Youngstown Firefighter Tony Ciccone and the effort made to rebuild the firefighters memorial in front of the central station on Mahoning Avenue.

“We love the way it looks. We’re real happy with it and there’s a little bit of room for expansion on it if we want to add some things in the future,” Ciccone said.

The new firefighters memorial was one of 20 Beautification Awards given out by CityScape, which is in its 20th year of operation.

“You’ll be driving down a street and all of a sudden, one just jumps out at you,” said Sharon Letson, with CityScape.

The new Barnes & Noble bookstore and The Edge student apartments at Youngstown State also received awards, along with the renovation of the downtown YMCA.

Mike Gibson, owner of Gibson Property Art, was honored for his unique style of landscaping.

“I actually specialize in curb appeal landscaping. I specialize in topiary and topiary, for those who don’t know, is the art of shaping trees and shrubs into ornamental shapes,” he said.

Six homes were awarded as well — three of which are on the south side.

One on Shirley Road was noted for its consistent clean look and the summer house in the backyard built around a tree.

Another on Erie Street on the lower south side is surrounded by wildflowers in the summer.

And the W. LeClede Avenue home of Willie and Mary Mitchell features an inviting front deck and ornamental displays in the yard.

“We take pride in it. Oftentimes people just stop by and compliment us,” Willie said.

The Students Motivated by the Arts (SMARTS) program was honored for its work on the Ohio One building renovation, as were the volunteers who care for the east side’s Mt. Hope Veterans Memorial Park Cemetary and those responsible for building the Sheridan Road Rain Garden.

Other notable community projects receiving awards:

  • Know Your Neighborhood Block Watch butterfly habitat on north side
  • Crandall Park south lot beautification
  • Garden District lot beautification
  • Boys and Girls Club
  • McGuffey Road Pocket Park
  • Youngstown U-Pull-It Albert Street beautification

Beautification recognition in Youngstown

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s