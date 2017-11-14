Coroner urges tips in Pa. sisters’ homicide case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Dauphin County Coroner says two young stepsisters found last week died of gunshot wounds and multiple traumatic injuries.

Coroner Graham Hetrick said police still have no suspects in the killings of 16-year-old Kaliah Dearing and 24-year-old Natasha Harner.

An older sister found the young women dead inside their home on Logan Street in Harrisburg Thursday afternoon.

“They didn’t deserve this,” one relative said. “They just wanted a great life. It got snuffed out by someone ignorant and cruel and didn’t have a heart, especially around the holidays.”

Hetrick urged those with information that could possibly help the investigation to report it.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-262-3080 or Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

