Defensive intensity & speed has Canfield thinking big things

2017-18 Canfield Girls’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Matt Reel

Record: 14-8

The Good News

Coach Matt Reel indicates that this team is one of the quickest in recent memory at Canfield. “We return (a lot of) experience and hope that this will help us in competitive situations. The defensive intensity that the team displays will be the biggest strength of this team.”

Serena Sammarone returns after leading the cardinals with a 11.7 scoring average while finishing with 2.9 steals and 4.4 caroms per contest. Sammarone also shot 70% from the foul line (42-60) and 29.7% from beyond the three-point arc (11-37) last year. Grace Mandapora will also be back in the fold after enjoying success to the tune of 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds. Also returning is Jill Baker – who finished second on the team last year in scoring (10.6) and rebounding (4.9). Jill led the Cards with a free throw percentage of 71.7% (71-99). In total, Canfield will have eight letter winners on the roster this year (Sammarone, Mangapora, Baker, McKenna Carey, Emerson Fletcher, Christina Rivera, Ashley Veneroso, Mia Cayavec).

2017-18 Schedule

Nov. 25 – New Philadelphia, 7

Nov. 29 – at West Branch, 7:30

Dec. 6 – at Howland, 7

Dec. 13 – at Fitch, 7

Dec. 16 – at Boardman, 2:30

Dec. 20 – Harding, 7

Dec. 23 – Poland, 7

Dec. 27 – Struthers, 7

Dec. 30 – Chardon, 2:30

Jan. 3 – at East, 7

Jan. 6 – Lakeview, 7

Jan. 10 – at Hubbard, 7

Jan. 13 – Howland, 7

Jan. 15 – at Smithville Tournament, 4:45

Jan. 20 – Fitch, 3:30

Jan. 24 – Boardman, 7

Jan. 27 – at Harding, 1:30

Jan. 31 – East, 7

Feb. 3 – at Lakeview, 2:30

Feb. 5 – Ravenna, 7

Feb. 7 – at Poland, 7

Feb. 12 – at Louisville, 7:30

Challenges

“We’re a short team at all positions,” says Reel. “We lost our best rebounder and most versatile player to graduation. Rebounding is a concern for this team.” Brittany Coonce nearly averaged a double-double last winter. Coonce led the Cardinals in rebounding with her 7.6 average and scored 9.5 points per outing. She shot 53.2% from the floor (82-154) and 70.5% at the charity stripe (43-61). Alexandra Stanic took team-high honors in assists (3.0) and three-point shooting (40.0%) last year.

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 47.2

Scoring Defense: 40.9

Rebounding: 33.7

Field Goal Percentage: 37.8%

Three-Point Percentage: 24.8%

Free Throw Percentage: 64.8%