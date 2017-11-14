Formidable front court is a strength of Newton Falls

Related Coverage Newton Falls takes District Title in Sembach’s 400th win

2017-18 Newton Falls Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Roy Sembach

Record: 12-11 (8-4), 3rd place in AAC Blue Tier

The Good News

Junior Gage Friend (6’8) and sophomore Adam Honeycutt (6’5) both return along with senior Christopher Rankin (6’4) who will be looked upon to anchor the team into the upcoming season. Friend finished third in scoring (7.3) as well as second in rebounding (5.8) and field goal percentage (53.4%). Honeycutt averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists as a freshman. He also shot 36.3% from beyond the three-point arc (41-113). Rankin put together a strong junior campaign as he scored 3.5 points and grabbed 4.7 boards. Preston Rapczak and Braden Bungard also return. “We have good size returning and our shooting has improved,” says coach Roy Sembach.

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Jefferson, 7

Dec. 5 – Southington, 7

Dec. 8 – Champion, 7

Dec. 12 – at Girard, 7

Dec. 15 – Liberty, 7

Dec. 19 – at Struthers, 7

Dec. 29 – at Windham, 7

Jan. 2 – Ravenna, 7

Jan. 5 – at LaBrae, 7

Jan. 9 – at Campbell Memorial, 7

Jan. 12 – Brookfield, 7

Jan. 16 – Garrettsville Garfield, 7

Jan. 19 – at Champion, 7

Jan. 23 – Girard, 7

Jan. 26 – at Liberty, 7

Jan. 30 – Crestview, 7

Feb. 2 – LaBrae, 7

Feb. 6 – Campbell Memorial, 7

Feb. 9 – at Brookfield, 7

Feb. 13 – Lakeview, 7

Feb. 16 – at Waterloo, 7

Feb. 23 – at Rootstown, 7:30

Challenges

Newton Falls was bumped from the Division III Warren District by Champion after the Sectional Semifinal round. That marked the first time since 2006 that a Tiger team left the playoffs without winning a single game.

Coach Sembach must replace his two top scorers from a year ago – Ben Simpson (12.7 ppg) and Joey Urso (9.9). Simpson hauled down 8.3 caroms and shot 61.8% from the floor (123-199) a year ago. Urso dished out a team leading 6.4 assists while also making 79.6% of his free throw attempts (86-108). The team must also replace key contributors – Vince Dragich (4.7 ppg, 70.8% FT) and Evan Purnell (4.2 ppg, 35.3% 3PT). “We’re a young team,” Sembach points out, “we’ll have to develop depth as the year progresses.”

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 70.7% (171-71)

League Championships: 2 (2008, 2009)

Playoff Record: 22-10

Sectional Championships: 8 (2008-14, 2016)

District Championships: 2 (2010, 2016)

Regional Championships: None

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 50.6

Scoring Defense: 53.3

Rebounding: 31.1

Field Goal Percentage: 44.6%

Three-Point Percentage: 31.4%

Free Throw Percentage: 64.1%

Turnovers: 17.1

2016-17 Results

Champion 57 Tigers 52*

Garrettsville Garfield 52 Tigers 43

Tigers 66 Liberty 59

Lakeview 55 Tigers 35

Tigers 48 Brookfield 38

Tigers 51 Campbell Memorial 45

#2 LaBrae 72 Tigers 38

Tigers 63 Liberty 55

Girard 58 Tigers 50

Tigers 69 Southington 52

Tigers 46 Rootstown 44

Tigers 64 Crestview 35

Tigers 64 Champion 62

Waterloo 61 Tigers 45

Tigers 49 Brookfield 43

Tigers 44 Campbell Memorial 42

LaBrae 57 Tigers 44

Tigers 63 Windham 61

Struthers 60 Tigers 43

Akron Springfield 49 Tigers 40

Tigers 56 Girard 49

Champion 63 Tigers 52

Jefferson 56 Tigers 39

*-Playoff

Key Number

The Tigers have won a total of 23 games in the All-American Conference over the last three seasons (23-13).