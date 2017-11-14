Free Thanksgiving meals in the Valley 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 23, and there are several organizations offering free meals to those in need.

Do you know of a free Thanksgiving meal in the Valley that isn’t listed below? Fill out this form to let us know about it.

Sunday, Nov. 19:

2 p.m.: Hubbard St. Patrick Church will be serving Thanksgiving dinner to the church’s Food Pantry clients and others in need. The dinner will be in the church hall, located at 225 N. Main St., Hubbard, OH.

Tuesday, Nov. 21:

8 a.m.: The New Castle Community YMCA is hosting its annual community Thanksgiving Praise Breakfast. The event, which is free and open to the public, includes a full complimentary breakfast provided by Medure’s Catering, as well as an inspirational message from Larry Jacobs. The New Castle YMCA is located at 20 W. Washington St., New Castle, PA.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: The Salvation Army will be serving turkey dinners at its Youngstown location, at 1501 Glenwood Ave.

Wednesday, Nov. 22:

Noon – 4 p.m.: Warren Family Mission’s free community Thanksgiving dinner at 155 Tod Ave. NW, Warren, OH
The Warren Family Mission is in need of donations. To donate food, drop all items off at the main outreach center before November 22. Items can be donated from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 

Thursday, Nov. 23: 

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: St. Vincent de Paul Society will serve a meal in the parking lot of 317 Via Mt. Carmel (near Our Lady of Mount Carmel), Youngstown, OH. Sticky Fingers Catering Service will be cooking turkeys in smokers.

Noon – 7 p.m.: Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Blvd., Youngstown, OH

.

