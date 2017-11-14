House Speaker Turzai to run for Pa. governor

As House majority leader and then speaker, Turzai has helped drive austerity in state budgeting this decade

By Published:
Mike Turzai
Courtesy: WHTM

WEXFORD, Pa. (AP) – Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai, the Pennsylvania Legislature’s most prominent budget hawk, is running for governor.

Turzai told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he’ll seek the Republican nomination in May’s primary election to challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is seeking a second term.

The 58-year-old from suburban Pittsburgh enters what’s now a four-person Republican primary field.

As House majority leader and then speaker, Turzai has helped drive austerity in state budgeting this decade.

He’s been a constant adversary of Wolf, particularly in the two drawn-out budget fights since Wolf became governor in 2015.

Also running are York County state Sen. Scott Wagner and two first-time candidates from the Pittsburgh area: lawyer Laura Ellsworth and former health care systems consultant Paul Mango.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s