Improvement was apparent; Memorial wants win total to increase

Related Coverage Campbell hires Canterino to lead basketball program

2017-18 Campbell Memorial Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Nick Canterino

Record: 3-20 (2-10), 7th place AAC Blue Tier

The Good News

Despite the sight of their record – the Red Devils were in many of their contests as they played in eight matchups which were decided by 9-points or less (1-7). With a group which only was able to score 50-points or more in 26% of the time they took the floor – that’s quite remarkable.

In coach Nick Canterino’s second year at the helm, he returns his top four scorers from last season. Trey Edwards led the Red Devils in scoring with an 8.6 average as he was also the leader in assists (1.7) and steals (1.2). Raysean Hicks posted a solid sophomore season for Memorial as he shot 60.4% from the foul line (29-48) and scored 7.9 points and grabbed 5.9 boards per game. Darion Jones, a senior, was one of three players to average 7 points or better (6.9). Jones grabbed 3.8 rebounds and led the team in three-point accuracy (30.1%) as well as foul shooting (71.4%). Te’Qwon Muhammad made 46.7% of his attempts from the floor (50-107) while scoring 4.7 points a game. Senior Devontay Johnson averaged 3.9 points last winter as well. Coach Nick Canterino has also been high on Nikolas Kouros and Iree Carter this offseason. Canterino points to the athleticism of his team and the size as being two of his team’s strengths as we approach the 2017-18 season.

2017-18 Schedule

Dec. 1 – at Hubbard, 7

Dec. 5 – at Lowellville, 7

Dec. 8 – Girard, 7

Dec. 12 – Edgewood, 7

Dec. 15 – at Champion, 7

Dec. 19 – at Brookfield, 7

Dec. 22 – at Springfield, 7:30

Dec. 27 – Badger, 7

Dec. 29 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Jan. 5 – at Liberty, 7

Jan. 9 – Newton Falls, 7

Jan. 12 – at LaBrae, 7

Jan. 16 – at Leetonia, 7:30

Jan. 19 – at Girard, 7

Jan. 26 – Champion, 7

Jan. 29 – Grand Valley, 6

Jan. 30 – Brookfield, 7

Feb. 2 – Liberty, 7

Feb. 6 – at Newton Falls, 7

Feb. 9 – LaBrae, 7

Feb. 13 – Poland, 7

Feb. 20 – Sebring, 7

Challenges

The Red Devils must replace a trio of contributors from last season in Jose Troncoso (4.4 ppg), Tristan Kendall (25.9% 3PT), and Elijah McCaskill (68.2% FT) who all graduated last Spring. A focus which Canterino and his staff are working on this early part of the practice session is their ability to close out tight games like the ones they were in a year ago.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 45.5% (105-126)

League Championships: 3 (2009, 2010, 2014)

Playoff Record: 13-10

Sectional Championships: 5 (2008, 09, 10, 11, 14)

District Championships: 1 (2009)

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 44.1

Scoring Defense: 58.5

Rebounding: 31.0

Field Goal Percentage: 35.1%

Three-Point Percentage: 25.5%

Free Throw Percentage: 53.3%

Turnovers: 22.0

2016-17 Results

South Range 72 Red Devils 31*

Leetonia 54 Red Devils 45

Warren JFK 65 Red Devils 36

Poland 70 Red Devils 25

Ursuline 57 Red Devils 34

#1 LaBrae 93 Red Devils 47

Newton Falls 51 Red Devils 45

Liberty 70 Red Devils 50

Brookfield 57 Red Devils 56

Red Devils 88 Champion 63

Springfield 60 Red Devils 56

Lowellville 44 Red Devils 43

Girard 58 Red Devils 42

LaBrae 75 Red Devils 46

Newton Falls 44 Red Devils 42

Red Devils 58 Mineral Ridge 40

Red Devils 60 Liberty 57

Struthers 62 Red Devils 42

Brookfield 58 Red Devils 35

Champion 91 Red Devils 33

Lordstown 52 Red Devils 46

Girard 59 Red Devils 45

Hubbard 65 Red Devils 42

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Rankings Since Jan. 2008: None

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. #3 South Range, 72-31 loss on Mar. 3, 2017

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Mar. 2009: 1-7

Key Number

Memorial has had just one winning season (2013-14: 15-9) in the last seven years.