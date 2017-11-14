Judith Deanna (Wallace) Post Renshaw Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Judith Deanna (Wallace) Post Renshaw 77, of Salem, passed away at 12:27 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on January 7, 1940 in Coshocton, the daughter of the late John D. and Ruth I. (Courtright) Wallace.

She was a certified nurse’s aide and caregiver for 20 years.

She attended the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church. She enjoyed attending church.

She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a very giving person, who always helped others.

She is survived by her children, Matthew Post of Salem, Mark (Kayla) Post of Salem, Rebecca Post of Hanoverton and Amanda (Todd) Shirley of Salem; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her siblings, Marilyn (Crandell) Bookman, Sherry Wallace, Pamela Rinard all of Marietta, Darrel (Pat) Wallace and Larry Wallace both of East Liverpool.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her first husband, Wade Post; her second husband, Walter Renshaw; her sons, John Post and Timothy Post; her brother, Ronald Wallace and one grandson.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 20, 2017, at the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1095 New Garden Road, Salem, OH 44460, with the Rev. Stanley Grabill officiating.

A time of visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 20 at the church prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Woodsdale Cemetery, Guilford Lake.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Please go sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 16 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.