Katie Wilson

By Published:
Katie Wilson WKBN

Katie Wilson joined the WKBN 27 First News team as the weekend evening anchor/weekday reporter in October 2017.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Katie’s thrilled to be back in her home state! She’s familiar with the area and excited to bring the community stories that matter.

Katie came to WKBN from WTAP, a station in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She started out as a night side reporter and was later promoted to evening anchor.

She originally got her start in the broadcast business in sports. Katie was a varsity college athlete in track and field for four years at Emory University. Although she still has a passion for sports, she quickly fell in love with the endless possibilities in the news world. No day is ever the same!

When she’s not behind the anchor desk or out on the field, she’s most likely at home snuggling with her rescue cat, Duncan. She embraces her inner-cat lady and wouldn’t have it any other way. Katie also enjoys working out, reading, and traveling whenever possible.

Katie loves interacting with people and wants to hear from you! If you have any story ideas or tips to get involved in the community, email Katie at katie.wilson@wkbn.com.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s