Katie Wilson joined the WKBN 27 First News team as the weekend evening anchor/weekday reporter in October 2017.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Katie’s thrilled to be back in her home state! She’s familiar with the area and excited to bring the community stories that matter.

Katie came to WKBN from WTAP, a station in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She started out as a night side reporter and was later promoted to evening anchor.

She originally got her start in the broadcast business in sports. Katie was a varsity college athlete in track and field for four years at Emory University. Although she still has a passion for sports, she quickly fell in love with the endless possibilities in the news world. No day is ever the same!

When she’s not behind the anchor desk or out on the field, she’s most likely at home snuggling with her rescue cat, Duncan. She embraces her inner-cat lady and wouldn’t have it any other way. Katie also enjoys working out, reading, and traveling whenever possible.

Katie loves interacting with people and wants to hear from you! If you have any story ideas or tips to get involved in the community, email Katie at katie.wilson@wkbn.com.