Liberty police say man took a gander, came back and loaded up

By Published:
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Liberty are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

Police say the man shown in the photograph arrived in a tan Nissan car and looked at items that were left at the rear of Chad Anthony’s Restaurant on Belmont Avenue.

The same man returned later in a gray Dodge pickup truck and loaded the items into the bed of the truck and took off, according to police.

Anyone with information about the man in the image is asked to call Liberty police at (330) 539-9830. All information will be confidential.

