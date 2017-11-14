Man accused of rape in Mahoning Co. now charged in Trumbull, too

Keion Stella is charged on a total of 27 counts in Trumbull County

By Published: Updated:
Keoin Stella
YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Oct. 7 - Keion Stella, 35, charged with rape and kidnapping

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man accused of raping a Youngstown woman and tying up her children was in a Trumbull County courtroom Tuesday morning to be arraigned on similar charges.

Keion Stella is already jailed in Mahoning County but now he’s facing charges in Trumbull County, too.

He’s charged on a total of 27 counts in Trumbull County, including rape, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

Prosecutors say Stella committed the crimes in Trumbull County against a woman and her teenage daughter. Stella used a handgun to force the victims to do what he wanted, according to prosecutors.

He pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

Stella’s bond was set at $1 million in Trumbull County. It’s $500,000 in Mahoning County, where he’s charged with three counts of kidnapping and nine counts of rape in Mahoning County.

He is due back in Trumbull County Court on Nov. 28.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s