Man accused of rape in Mahoning Co. now charged in Trumbull, too

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man accused of raping a Youngstown woman and tying up her children was in a Trumbull County courtroom Tuesday morning to be arraigned on similar charges.

Keion Stella is already jailed in Mahoning County but now he’s facing charges in Trumbull County, too.

He’s charged on a total of 27 counts in Trumbull County, including rape, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

Prosecutors say Stella committed the crimes in Trumbull County against a woman and her teenage daughter. Stella used a handgun to force the victims to do what he wanted, according to prosecutors.

He pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

Stella’s bond was set at $1 million in Trumbull County. It’s $500,000 in Mahoning County, where he’s charged with three counts of kidnapping and nine counts of rape in Mahoning County.

He is due back in Trumbull County Court on Nov. 28.

