New York mother accused of drowning infant on purpose

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mother of a 10-day-old baby has been arrested for the infant’s death, according to police in New York.

The Rochester Police Department says when officers arrived on scene around 2:30 p.m. Monday, they were told the baby was found in the bathtub of the home.

The infant was immediately taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The mother, Markiya Mitchell, was taken from the scene and, after being interviewed, admitted to drowning the baby in the bathtub on purpose to kill him.

A felony complaint says Mitchell intentionally drowned her 10-day-old son, Jeremiah, and left him there for one to two hours. The complaint says Mitchell filled the tub with 8 to 10 inches of bath water and left him submerged.

Police say Mitchell has a 7-year-old child, who is currently being taken care of by a family member.

Mitchell was scheduled to be arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in Rochester City Court Tuesday morning, where the grand jury may have considered additional charges.

