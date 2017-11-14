Niles PD: Suspect stole woman’s purse at Applebee’s, left kids in car

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Niles said a Boardman man tried stealing a woman’s purse and then left his children in the car as he tried to run away.

The suspect, 31-year-old Jeffrey Linam, II, was being held against a pole by an Applebee’s employee and customer when police arrived around 5 p.m. Saturday.

A witness at Applebee’s told police that he saw Linan grab the woman’s purse and run out of the door. The woman was sitting across the bar from him.

The witness said he chased after Linam, who had the purse in his hand. He told police that Linam eventually dropped the purse and yelled, “Sorry, bro.”

Another man continued the chase after Linam with the help of two Applebee’s managers. They helped restrain him until officers arrived.

Police said Linam had a marijuana joint in his pocket.

Officers then discovered that Linam had left his children — ages 5 and 10 — in a car in the Applebee’s parking lot, according to a police report. Police said it was very cold outside, which made it unsafe for the children to be left in the car.

Linam was charged with attempted theft, possession of marijuana and endangering children.

His kids were given to their mother as he was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Linam pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial at 8:30 a.m. January 3.