Niles police welcome 2 new officers, including first woman



NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department added two new officers to its force and one of them is making history in the city.

Steven Greene is one of the new officers and said it means the world to join the ranks in Niles.

“It feels like the real start of my career so I’m real excited about that.”

Taylor Romain said she’s honored to be the first woman to ever work as a police officer in Niles.

“I was mainly just excited about it. Not even being the first female, mainly just excited to get on with Niles. This is a department I’ve always wanted to be on.”

It’s a big deal for a department that’s been around for over a hundred years.

“From the information we have, the department started around October 1900 and new employee Taylor is the first female that the city has employed in the capacity of police officer since the opening of the department,” Capt. John Marshall said.

Romain had been working for the Lordstown Police Department for about a year. She just turned 23.

She’s been working in Niles for three days now and already sees it as a place she’d like to stay.

“It’s just a great department. I think it’s a great city to be in. It’s busy but, I mean, they have their slow days, too. I think there’s a lot of great people in the community,” Romain said.

She feels like she’s setting an example — being the first woman to wear the Niles uniform — and leaves this advice to others looking to follow in her footsteps:

“As long as you have your mind set to it, you can do it. There’s no limit to anything.”

