Police: Around 40 shots fired on Youngstown’s south side

Youngstown's ShotSpotter system detected 45 rounds were fired around E. Florida Avenue and Erie Street

By Published:
Shooting Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police said around 40 shots were fired on the city’s south side early Tuesday morning.

The Youngstown Police Department’s ShotSpotter system detected 45 rounds were fired in the area of E. Florida Avenue and Erie Street. ShotSpotter provides the police with gunshot detection and location services.

The shots were fired at 12:51 a.m., according to a police report.

When officers arrived in the area, they reported finding 29 .223 caliber PSD casings, seven 9mm casings, two .380 caliber casings and one .45 caliber casing.

No one was found in the area.

Police couldn’t find any victims or property damage.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s